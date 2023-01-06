Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price at $6.33

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 51,046 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 35,997 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 375,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 51,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 318,310 shares of company stock worth $1,475,979. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

