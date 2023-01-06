Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$70.64

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.25. The stock has a market cap of C$32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

