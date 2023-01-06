Analysts Set Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) PT at $31.25

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

