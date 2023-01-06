Analyzing NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and CAE (NYSE:CAE)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 18.06 N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.69 billion 2.31 $113.05 million $0.31 63.10

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A CAE 3.42% 5.60% 2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NeoVolta and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoVolta and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAE 0 1 4 0 2.80

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.89%. CAE has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.99%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than CAE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

