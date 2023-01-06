Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 4.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,246,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

ABBV stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

