Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $300.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

