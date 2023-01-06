Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

