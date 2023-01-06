Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Appian worth $229,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.58. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

