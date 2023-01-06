Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
