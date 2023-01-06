Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.