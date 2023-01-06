ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcBest Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ArcBest by 9.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.27 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $105.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.