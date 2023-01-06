Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

