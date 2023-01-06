Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Ares Management worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ARES opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $938,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.