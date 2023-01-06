Arrow Electronics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $22.36 Per Share (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $22.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $22.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,916,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

