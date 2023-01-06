Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.61% of Ashland worth $31,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

