Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

ASHTY stock opened at $237.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $337.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.19) to GBX 5,000 ($60.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.07) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

