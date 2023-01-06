AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £135 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

