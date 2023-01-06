AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,243,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

