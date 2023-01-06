AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

