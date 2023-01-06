AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 590,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at 43.90 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of 43.90 and a one year high of 44.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of 43.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

Further Reading

