AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.14. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.86 and a 52 week high of 13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.17.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.