Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of AYTU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

