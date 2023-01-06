Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $9.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

AZUL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

