B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYZ opened at $18.61 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

