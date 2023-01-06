B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Up 0.2 %
RILYM stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $26.07.
