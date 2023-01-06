B. Riley Lowers Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $18.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

