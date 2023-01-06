BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.75.

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.4706 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.