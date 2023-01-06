Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.86% of IAC worth $86,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

