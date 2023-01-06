Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,870,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Full Truck Alliance worth $103,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE YMM opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

