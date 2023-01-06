Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,375 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.15% of Lemonade worth $104,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $2,739,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity

Lemonade Price Performance

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.