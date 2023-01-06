Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $80,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 64,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

