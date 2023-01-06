Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 331,948 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.79% of Codexis worth $42,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Codexis by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Codexis by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Up 3.6 %

CDXS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

