Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,662,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,900 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.36% of Oatly Group worth $99,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY stock opened at 2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.32. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 1.28 and a 12-month high of 8.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.80.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.