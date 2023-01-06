Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $156,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

