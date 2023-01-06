Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $109.92 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,193,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,562 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $109,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 40.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Snap Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.14 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.