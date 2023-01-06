Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $193.29 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 12.30% of Coursera worth $193,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 133.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 287,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,410,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,854 shares of company stock worth $676,782. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.38 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

