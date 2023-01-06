Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $98.29 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,955 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $98,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Shares of PCRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

