Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 18,716 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $121,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

