Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 165,768 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Infosys worth $60,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

