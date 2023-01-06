Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,445,077 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,119,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445,077 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $174,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

