Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,494,623 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,494,623 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $132,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

