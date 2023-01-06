Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 319,755 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,871,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,755 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.80% of Certara worth $144,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Certara by 3.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.06 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -535.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

