Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 5,977 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 400.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

