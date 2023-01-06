Balentine LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

