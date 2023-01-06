Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.