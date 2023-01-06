Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

