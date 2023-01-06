Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.