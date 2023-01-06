Balentine LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $9,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.