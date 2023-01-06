Balentine LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

