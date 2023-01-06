Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 177,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.35 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.35.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

