Balentine LLC Purchases 6,477 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $85.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

